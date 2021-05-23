HCMC excited with election day

The election day takes place after the successes of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and Party Congress at all levels.



Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper showcased some photos at the early election points and the excited and exuberant atmosphere for the election day under guidelines for conduct of election during Covid-19.



Campaign raising public awareness of the election is promoted in Ho Chi Minh City





Streets in the city are full of posters to propagandize the election.

Posters on the election are all around the corner.

A voter performs online medical declaration at Election No.4, Nguyen Du Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi City.

Disinfection at a election point of Binh Thanh District, HCMC

Minority ethnic voters join in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure in Tuong Duong District, Nghe An Province.

Soldiers of DK1 rig house are ready to vote



By staff writers-Translated by Huyen Huong