  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC excited with election day

SGGP
Today, May 23, 2021, Ho Chi Minh City is decorated with national flags, election posters and banners to welcome the general election, an important political event of the country when 5.4 voters of the city along with 69 million voters nationwide join in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
The election day takes place after the successes of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and Party Congress at all levels. 

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper showcased some photos at the early election points and the excited and exuberant atmosphere for the election day under guidelines for conduct of election during Covid-19.
HCMC excited with election day ảnh 1 Campaign raising public awareness of the election is promoted in Ho Chi Minh City
HCMC excited with election day ảnh 2
HCMC excited with election day ảnh 3 Streets in the city are full of posters to propagandize the election.
HCMC excited with election day ảnh 4 Posters on the election are all around the corner.
HCMC excited with election day ảnh 5 A voter performs online medical declaration at Election No.4, Nguyen Du Ward, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi City.
HCMC excited with election day ảnh 6 Disinfection at a election point of Binh Thanh District, HCMC
HCMC excited with election day ảnh 7 Minority ethnic voters join in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure in Tuong Duong District, Nghe An Province.
HCMC excited with election day ảnh 8 Soldiers of DK1 rig house are ready to vote 

By staff writers-Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more