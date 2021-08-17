HCMC expects around one million traffic users each day

The HCMC Public Security Department estimates that there will be more traffic users on streets from August 15. (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, from August 15, businesses of these kinds are approved to resume work: food processing sites; notary organizations; companies to offer services of building security, building infrastructure maintenance and repair, office machine maintenance and repair; insurance companies to perform work on assessing cases, making claims, and settling insurance benefits for clients; airplane ticket offices; and private clinics.

During social distancing, People allowed to ship essential commodities include more than 50,000 tech-based shippers of registered companies delivering goods between districts, Thu Duc City and observing Covid-19 prevention and control measures tightly.

This leads to a predicted rise of traffic users on streets from 6am to 6pm each day.

Therefore, the HCMC Public Security Department is going to increase officers at checkpoints to examine necessary documents. There will also be more patrol teams to randomly check individuals on streets and impose strict punishments to those travelling without proper reasons in accordance with the direction of HCMC People’s Committee.

By Van Minh – Translated by Vien Hong