HCMC extends social distancing in one more month to control Covid-19

HCMC extends social distancing until September 15 to control infection sources



The above-mentioned contents were released at a conference about assessment of pandemic prevention and control results after two weeks of implementing Directive 12, issued by the HCMC Party Committee's Standing Commission on strengthening several measures to implement the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 on the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, towards implementation of Resolution 86 of the Government on the implementation of urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen



Speaking at the conference, the city Party chief said that HCMC has achieved initial results in the Covid-19 pandemic prevention with a reduction in the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate after three weeks of strengthening the implementation of social distancing following Directive 16 from July 23 to August 15.

Besides, the city sets targets to strengthen measures and find solutions of effective treatment for Covid-19 patients, minimizing the death toll and accelerating the vaccination.Attending the conference were Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Prof. Dr. Nguyen Truong Son, Deputy Minister of Health.The city Party leader also emphasized that the implementation of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control requirements before September 15 following Resolution No. 86 is also the desire of residents in Ho Chi Minh City and the whole country.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong