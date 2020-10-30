HCMC eyes cooperation with EU

HCMC’s leader said that the delegation’s visit showed European Union (EU) member countries’ interest in tradde and investment environment of the city, particularly after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect from August 1.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and EU and the European Union - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) entered into effect. It puts Vietnam in the same league as, for instance, South Korea, Japan and Singapore that have concluded trade agreements with the EU, he added.

The EVFTA is expected to eliminate almost 99 percent of import taxes between the EU and Vietnam, creating advantage to help increase Vietnam's export revenue to Europe as well as foster bilateral trade connection and cooperation. EU businesses will also enjoy benefits from Vietnamese market with a population of nearly 100 million people, especially in the fields of machines, machinery parts and components, consumer goods, agricultural products, temperate climate foods, said the City’s Mayor.

The city will strengthen the coonection and investment in cities and provinces in the Southern key economic area, speed up the exploitation of potentials of localities and the region to develop the southern major economical area and the entire southern region.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee informed that HCMC will carry out four development programs, including renewal of management; infrastructure development; human resource development; development programof busines, startup and key products.

For his part, EU Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti affirmed that EVFTA is a crucial foundation for the development of economy, trade and investment between the EU and Vietnam as well as HCM City. The EU highly appreciated Vietnam’s key points of textile and garment, vegebtables and fruits and aquaculture and is interested in environmental protection.

He also believed that the municipal authorities will continue offer several policies to attract EU investment.

On this occasion, ambassadors from EU member countriesand leaders of departments of Planning and Architecture, Planning and Investment of HCMC had an exchanges on high-tech agriculture, water supply and drainage, education and highly-interactive innovation city in the East of HCMC.





By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh