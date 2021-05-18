  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC finds nearly 15 tons of used rubber gloves imported from China

SGGP
Saigon Port Zone 1 Customs Branch under the Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department yesterday checked and discovered a container containing the large number of used gloves imported from China into Vietnam at Cat Lai Port in Thu Duc City with the false customs declaration. 
Accordingly, nearly 15 tons of used gloves were imported by VHC Global Company at Ung Van Khiem Street, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City 
Following the customs declaration about the shipment, the gloves are new rubber gloves imported from China used for cooking; however, the customs authorities discovered all the gloves inside the container were crumpled and dirty like the used medical gloves through the inspection process.

Currently, Saigon Port Zone 1 Customs Branch continues to investigate the violation. 

By Gia Han-Translated by Huyen Huong

