HCMC finds nearly 15 tons of used rubber gloves imported from China

Accordingly, nearly 15 tons of used gloves were imported by VHC Global Company at Ung Van Khiem Street, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City





Following the customs declaration about the shipment, the gloves are new rubber gloves imported from China used for cooking; however, the customs authorities discovered all the gloves inside the container were crumpled and dirty like the used medical gloves through the inspection process.Currently, Saigon Port Zone 1 Customs Branch continues to investigate the violation.

By Gia Han-Translated by Huyen Huong