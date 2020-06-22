HCMC focus on Party organizations establishment in non-state enterprises





Attending the ceremony was Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Huu Hiep.During the period, the HEPZA Party Committee concentrated on building and establishing the Party organizations in non-state enterprises.Currently, the HEPZA Party Committee has 219 cells, including 160 cells in private companies.Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep suggested that in the coming time, the Party Committee should focus on developing party members to ensure that the Party is a political nuclear to perform good professional duties and contribute to the development of the business.Besides that, it is necessary to timely grasp public opinion and employee aspiration, to propagandize and mobilize workers in order to implement measures in harmonious, stable and progressive labor relations development in the business.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong