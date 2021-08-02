HCMC focuses efforts on taking care of Covid-19 patients

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong visits a field hospital in Binh Thanh District (Photo: SGGP)

City leaders on August 1 worked with the steering committees for Covid-19 prevention and control in several districts on the task of epidemic prevention and control in the area.

While working with administrators in districts 5 and Binh Thanh, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong requested districts to grasp and closely monitor infection cases to minimize deaths. The treatment must follow a strict process, screening according to the Ministry of Health’s treatment plan. If districts expect to have more doctors, the city will provide.

He especially emphasized the need to take care of and support serious patients. Accordingly, the entire machinery of state must make a pledge that no infected people die at home.

Chairman Phong noted that localities must determine that the blocked areas are not too narrow to omit infected patients and contacts F1 but also not too wide to unduly affect people's lives. In blocked areas, it is necessary to quickly treat and test infected patients and contacts F1 so that the lockdown time is not prolonged making an impact on residents’ lives.

On the same day, he visited and encouraged the medical staff on duty at the field hospital to treat Covid-19 in Binh Thanh District, and the rapid response team at the People's Committee of Ward 13.

Elsewhere in the southern city, in District 7, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the district’s creative ways of controlling the pandemic including transforming the red regions where dwellers are at a high risk of infection into green zones where the virus is under control as well as organize community Covid-19 teams to monitor, consult, examine and promptly detect cases.

District 7 has well taken care of people. The district administrators have understood people in need of help and provided timely support so that no one can go without food or need help without being met.

Mr. Phan Van Mai inspected the vaccination site at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, the concentrated isolation area at the District Vocational and Continuing Education Center at 38A Nguyen Van Quy Street in Phu Thuan Ward and the Community Health Team, Medical Station of Tan Hung Ward.

On the same day, while inspecting the task of epidemic prevention and control in some enterprises, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc asked companies to regularly test workers and arrange isolation rooms. Companies’ medical teams should provide medical check-ups to officials and workers. Furthermore, healthcare workers in these companies should make a list of workers for vaccination in August.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan