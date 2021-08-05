HCMC focuses on caring for needy people during Covid-19 pandemic

The city’s leaders offered 100 presents of essential goods, masks, hand washing gel and cash to support the poor during the social distancing.

The delegation visited disadvantaged families in the district, such as the 12-member family of Ms. Lam Ngoc Lan who is living in the alley 92 on Pham Hung Street in the Ward 4. She has suffered a stroke more than ten years and her husband is often sick. Her family sees difficult days with many basic living expenses while members of the family lost their job because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Ngo Minh Chau (R) presents gifts to the family of Ms. Lam Ngoc Lan.

Mr. Ngo Minh Chau also expressed his sympathy with the circumstance of Ms. Pham Thi Ha who is an informal workers working at construction projects to feed her ill son; Ms. Le Ngoc Dung and her husband who are waste pickers, and Ms. Le Thi Hong Van at the alley A23 on Pham The Hien Street in Ward 3.

He asked the district to support needy people and share phone numbers of the ward’s leaders to residents.

In the visit to control stations in green zones where the virus is under control in the district, he highly appreciated the public high awareness on protecting their residential areas during the Covid-19 pandemic and encourages the district to maintain and expand the green zones.



Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Ngo Minh Chau (L) offers gift to Ms.Le Thi Ha and her son. Ms. Le Ngoc Dung (R) receives gift from Mr. Ngo Minh Chau. Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Ngo Minh Chau (C) and Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu (L) visit the family of Ms. Le Thi Hong Van. A control station in a green zone in District 8

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh