HCMC focusing on infrastructure growth for Eastern innovation city

Discussing possible solutions to reduce traffic accidents and congestions in HCMC, Director Tran Quang Lam first mentioned positive data of the matter. The number of traffic accidents has gradually decreased year after year. The quantity of traffic hot spots fell from 22 in 2015 to only 8 at the moment, while the number of frequent traffic jam locations declined to 22.

He then shared that transport infrastructure is the foundation for the comprehensive growth of the city. Therefore, the municipal authorities are concentrating on public transportation development and better private vehicle monitoring.

When being asked about transport preparation for the to-be Eastern innovation city and Thu Duc City, Director Lam said that in the next 5 years, his Department is going to purposely invest in critical or breakthrough projects first to boost socio-economic growth.

Accordingly, the city is planning to finish Ring Road No.2 and No.3, to expand National Road No.1, No.13 and No.50. Simultaneously, investment in urban railways will be prioritized. Besides traffic projects to increase connections between HCMC and its satellite urban areas, the city is going to complete the basic traffic infrastructure in the Eastern innovative urban area.

These projects show a synchronization with the current planning of HCMC in the new era and are expected to become a driving force for sustainable development of the new urban areas.

Talking about specific key transport projects in the to-be Thu Duc City, the Director stated that the traffic grid will be strongly focused on, especially Ring Road No.2 and No.3, along with the completion of Hanoi Highway, the expansion of HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Express Way, the construction of An Phu Intersection.

Besides them are projects to widen main roads of District 9 and Thu Duc District, to move Truong Tho Port to Long Binh Ward in order to create a new urban area here.

Sharing his ideas about financial difficulties for those projects, Director Tran Quang Lam said that when identifying development missions, the municipal authorities have always paid great attention to investing in urban railways, ring roads, expressways, connecting roads with neighboring provinces. This is corresponding with the direction of establishing satellite urban areas and general economic growth of HCMC.

However, due to resources limits, the city needs to focus on key transport projects first, selected by transparent and scientific tools. In particular, in the upcoming 5 years, traffic projects will be financed based on priority order, which is determined by development directions of the city and simulation results of traffic status (sent from the current traffic operation center of HCMC).

In a similar interview, Secretary of District 9 Party Committee Lam Dinh Thang revealed that his district aims at becoming more modern and civilized to prepare for the forming of the innovative urban area, in accordance with the Resolution of Congress of District 9 Party Committee.

The stars in this new innovation city are Saigon Hi-tech Park (to conduct research and piloting activities, produce samples and then innovative hi-tech end-products) and Tam Da new urban area (to develop new residential blocks that are environmentally friendly and use renewable energy, to create high-rise farms and encourage bio-diversity).

There are then 10 specific tasks to fulfill the above goals, ranging from adjusting the 1/2000 planning to introducing policies to attract investment for housing and public buildings, especially those along Hanoi Highway, Ring Road No.2 and No.3, HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway.

The Secretary added that his district is going to cooperate with District 2 and Thu Duc District to prepare new planning for the connecting route between key innovative areas, between the Eastern part of HCMC and urban areas of Binh Duong Province and Dong Nai Province like Nhon Trach, Long Thanh, Di An, and Thuan An.

Secretary of Thu Duc District Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong reported the district’s development direction. He said that his district is going to closely collaborate with related departments and industries to form Truong Tho urban area and the Center for Educational Technology under Vietnam National University – HCMC.

In the near future, the to-be Thu Duc City will be one critical infrastructure hub, so the district will continue to expand and upgrade its main routes, including the construction of Ba Ca Street and Bridge, the expansion of Tam Tang Street and Bridge, and the renovation of To Ngoc Van Street.

In addition, Thu Duc District pays much attention to green space inside residential areas to boost the living standards of its residents. It aims at becoming the model in green space growth of the Eastern part of HCMC via the construction of large public parks in Binh Tho Ward, Linh Xuan Ward. It has also proposed the municipal authorities to build a multi-functional park cum regulating reservoir in Tam Phu Ward, Linh Dong Ward, and Hiep Binh Chanh Ward.

