HCMC functions isolation wards for those making entry into Vietnam

According to the municipal Department of Health, the city has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 as of April 26.



Patient No. 91, a 43-year-old British pilot, tested negative for the novel coronavirus for three times but the result came back positive on April 25. He is still on a ventilator in the HCMC-based Hospital for Tropical Diseases but he no longer has a fever. Medical workers said the man was still in critical condition.

Presently, the health sector is conducting tests on 55,453 people. In the next time, the Department of Health will order all sectors and agencies to assess its own safety in the organization according to the codes of conducts and regulations in each sector issued by the city People’s Committee.

Moreover, the Department will instruct proper solutions to improve safety conditions in each organization for re-opening.





By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy