HCMC funeral house in District 3 to officially stop operation on December 29





Chairman Phong also assigned the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in coordination with the HCMC Department of Finance to submit the advice on management and use of the public assets at 25 Le Quy Don Street, Ward 7, District 3 to the HCMC People’s Committee according to regulations this year.The purpose of relocation is to avoid traffic congestion in the center of the city as well as ensure the safety and environment sanitation. Additionally, the new funeral home is designed with wider spaces to serve State-level funerals and many funerals at the same time.

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong