HCMC gets new Party Committee’s Deputy Secretary

New Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee, Phan Van Mai

Attending at the appointment ceremony were Politburo member cum Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organization Commission, Mai Van Chinh; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen.

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (R) hands over the appointment decision to Mr. Phan Van Mai (L).

The new deputy secretary expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Political Bureau, the Secretariat, Party General Secretary, the HCMC Party Committee's Executive Board, and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for believing and giving him new role.

He committed to continue to develop the city's revolutionary tradition, bravery, resilience, solidarity, dynamics, creativity, sentimental tradition as well as promote the city’s role as the leading economic hub in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong congratulated Mr. Phan Van Mai on his new working position.

He hoped that the new Standing Deputy Secretary will accompany with the HCMC’s Government to continue to strengthen unity and solidarity, implement resolutions of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress and the 13th National Party Congress, build HCMC into the most important financial and trading hub of the whole country.

CPV Central Committee member and former Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, Phan Van Mai was born in 1973 in Ben Tre Province’s Giong Trom District. He has a Master's degree in Business Administration and bachelor’s degree in English language and graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory.



Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong speaks at the ceremony. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen (R) offers flowers to congratulate new Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee, Phan Van Mai. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event. At the appointment ceremony New Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee, Phan Van Mai commits to continue to promote the city’s role as the leading economic hub in the country. Leaders of Ben Tre Province congratulate new Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee, Phan Van Mai .



By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh