HCMC getting opinions from overseas Vietnamese about key projects

At a summary conference on the works of Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in 2020 and plans for 2021, Mr. Duc appreciated contributions by overseas Vietnamese to the development of the city as well as the country.

He informed that remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached a record US$6.1 billion in 2020, an increase of more than 15 percent over the same period in 2019.

