HCMC getting opinions from overseas Vietnamese about key projects

SGGP

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Mr. Duong Anh Duc yesterday proposed the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs to consult the city on activities to get overseas Vietnamese' opinions about breakthrough and key programs of the city.

 

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Mr. Duong Anh Duc speaks at the conference.

At a summary conference on the works of Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in 2020 and plans for 2021, Mr. Duc appreciated contributions by overseas Vietnamese to the development of the city as well as the country.

He informed that remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached a record US$6.1 billion in 2020, an increase of more than 15 percent over the same period in 2019.


As for the upcoming plans, he suggested that Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs should enhance understanding and forecasting situations to overseas Vietnamese. In addition, the board should consult the city on activities to collect opinions of overseas entrepreneurs and intellectuals in the fields of digital transformation, digital economy, especially projects under the city’s breakthrough and important programs.



By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong

