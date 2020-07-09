HCMC gives financial aid to affected laborers due to Covid-19

In particular, the Labor Union in District 1 sent each gift worth VND500.000 (US$21.5) to 112 workers who have difficult circumstance and get serious sickness.Each gift worth VND500,000 (US$21.5) to VND 1 million (US$43) was presented to laborers with over 31 percent work-related injury.Besides that, 178 laborers had lost their jobs or the unemployed due to Covid-19 pandemic influence who were given each gift worth VND500.000 (US$21.5).Up to now, the union supported more than VND1.8 billion (US$77,532) for nearly 1,600 laborers affected by the Covid- 19 pandemic to help them overcome difficult period.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong