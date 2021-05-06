HCMC gives long An, Binh Phuoc US$104,000 financial aid to fight Covid-19

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Yesterday afternoon, a working delegation of the High Command of Vietnam Border Guard performed an inspection over border management and security, pandemic prevention and control in the border area of An Giang Province. The delegation also provided medical equipment for the pandemic control stations there.

Through the visit, the delegation gave the province medical equipment, essential supplies and cash worth VND1.2 billion (nearly US$52,000) to help the province fight the pandemic.On the same day, a delegation of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City led by Standing Vice President of the city's Fatherland Front Committee Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung visited border soldiers and functional task forces on duty at the border area of Binh Phuoc Province and gave them medical equipment, essential supplies and VND1.2 billion (nearly US$52,000) in cash, including VND200 million (US$8,649) for solar lighting systems installation at stations for health declaration and pandemic control.

By Hoai Nam- Ngoc Dan- Translated by Huyen Huong