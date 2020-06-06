HCMC gives relief aid to victims of natural disaster in nothern provinces

On June 5, the delegation offered 30 presents worth VND1 million of each to poor families, VND500 million to the Dien Bien Province’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and VND600 million to build charity houses for soldiers and needy people.



Earlier, HCMC’s officials also gave 29 gifts worth VND1 million each to disadvantaged people in Bao Yen District’s Phuc Khanh Commune in Lai Cai Province, VND500 million to the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and VND600 million to build charity houses for soldiers and poor people.

In addition, the delegation presented VND1.1 billion to help local residents affected by the natural disaster in Ha Giang Province.



Deputy Chairman of the HCMC Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Thanh Trung offers gifts to needy people in Dien Bien Province The delegation hands over VND 600 million to build charity houses for soldiers and local residents in Ha Giang Province.



By Hoai Nam - Translated by Kim Khanh