HCMC gives US$775,243 to poor families in 35 cities, provinces on Tet occasion

The delegation comprising of leaders of the city Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committees and the municipal Father Front Committee awarded VND18 billion (US$775,243) funded by the Party, local authority, and dwellers in the city to help poor people, beneficiaries of social welfare policies and residents in storm-hit areas in the two central provinces who suffered losses in 2020 so that these unlucky people can have a happy lunar new year.



Ms. Phan Thi Thang and the delegation members encouraged members of these poverty households, beneficiaries of social welfare policies and residents in storm-hit areas to overcome the difficulties while talking to them. She also hoped that they will have a happy and warm Tet holiday in 2021.

Ms. Thang revealed that the city has allocated more than VND45 billion to take care of residents including VND18.2 billion being allocated for supporting 35 different cities. Apart from that, the delegation gave VND1 billion to extremely poor families, beneficiaries of social welfare policies and ethnic minorities that suffered huge losses in the last year storm.



On the same day, the delegation visited and gifted residents in Duc Pho District in the Central Province of Quang Ngai. On behalf of residents in HCMC, Ms. Thang gave VND1 billion for gifts for poor households in Quang Ngai. The delegators also gave cash of VND2 million and gift worth VND500,000 to Vietnam Heroic Mother To Thi Trinh in Duc Pho Town. Additionally, 50 families which benefit the national social welfare policies, households whose economic condition at poverty line in Duc Pho Town each were given an amount of VND700,000 and a gift worth VND300,000.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Ms. Phan Kieu Thanh Huong led a delegation to give gifts to ethnic minorities and border guard stations in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An and gave presents worth VND460 million to encourage them for their efforts in Covid-19 prevention.

Moreover, the delegation also organized the handover of the clean water supply project for Thuan Binh border guard station located in Thanh Hoa District. The VND 500 million construction is invested by the fund “ For the country’s island” with the aim to provide clean water for officers and soldiers of Thuan Bien border station and 100 local households.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan