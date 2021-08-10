HCMC greatly appreciates frontline workers’ dedication

Mr. Liem extended his sincere thanks to the healthcare professionals and frontline workers who work in hospitals to serve Covid-19 patients, and greatly appreciated their hard work and sacrifice through these challenging times.



Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Le Thanh Liem (3rd, R) visits the field hospital 5 . (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation presented VND20 million and medical devices for Covid-19 treatment to each medical facility.

The field hospital 5 has received 1,280 Covid-19 patients, including 578 those discharged and 52 persons with severe symptoms transferred to other hospitals since its operation on July 22, said the hospital’s director, Dr. Nguyen Duc Minh.



Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Le Thanh Liem (R) extends extended his sincere thanks to the healthcare professionals and frontline workers who work in hospitals to serve Covid-19 patient. (Photo: SGGP)

Trung Vuong Hospital specialized in treating patients at increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 has received more than 2,000 F0 cases, including over 1,000 individuals left out of the hospital. Among 753 patients under treatment, 220 cases at risk of severe disease and 219 those required ventilators, according to hospital’s director, Dr. Le Thanh Chien.



Mr. Le Thanh Liem (R) extends his sincere thanks to the healthcare professionals and frontline workers in Trung Vuong Hospital. (Photo: SGGP) Dr. Le Thanh Chien (C), director of Trung Vuong Hospital talks about the hospital's activities to the delegation.

On the same day, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai paid a visit to the healthcare force in the field hospitals of 10, 11, and 12 in Thu Duc City.



Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai (2nd, R) visits the field hospital 12. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of the city’s officials presented gifts, including VND20 million, two disinfection machines, 10 walk talk radios, 500 medical masks, 50 hand sanitizer bottles, 50 personal protective cloths and juice drinks.

The 3,500-bed field hospital 10 is treating 2,500-2,800 patients while 5,500 people are under Covid-19 treatment at the field hospital 11. The field hospital 12 provides Covid-19 treatment to 3,000 patients.



Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai (L) presents gifts to the field hospital 11. (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai (2nd, L) talks with doctors of the field hospital 12. (Photo: SGGP) Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Duong Ngoc Hai (3rd, R) presents gifts to the field hospital 10. (Photo: SGGP)



By Van Minh, Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh