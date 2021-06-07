HCMC halts operation of Dam Sen Flower Market due to Covid-19



The flower trading activities at Dam Sen Flower Market are now switched to purchase under online form



Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Ms. Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that the agency had directed the other flower wholesale markets in the city such as Binh Dien, Thu Duc, Ho Thi Ky to strengthen the Covid-19 prevention and control measures and to perform the flower reception and distribution processes from other provinces.

According to the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the Economic Division of District 11 assigned Dam Sen Services Collective as Dam Sen Flower Market’s main investor to guide and support small business owners to perform online trading for the flowers reception and distribution processes.All the business owners in Dam Sen Flower Market comply with the policy; however, the suspension would also affect the flower supply chains from the flower hubs of Lam Dong, Dong Thap Provinces and other localities to Ho Chi Minh City.The suspension of several activities in the city has resulted in a significant reduction of flower reception and distribution trading activities in the city’s wholesale markets.

By Hai Ha- Translated by Huyen Huong