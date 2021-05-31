HCMC halts operation of shopping centers, electronic supermarkets, beauty salons

(Illustrative photo:SGGP/ Quang Khoa)



Apart from religious activities and festivals, the city will temporarily suspend the issuance of ID cards to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, starting from May 31 until further notice.The Municipal Department of Industry and Trade directed all the supermarket chains, especially Sai Gon Co.op to strengthen the goods and commodities supply, perform the price stability program serving local people and prevent the shortage of essential goods and foods and encourage people to shop online.Besides that, the supermarkets will only receive a maximum of 20 customers once in compliance with the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control of health declaration and temperature checked.The Municipal Internal Affairs Department guided the agencies and units to assign staffs and officials to work at home, excluding necessary missions as required.The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the City’s Public Security Department in coordination with the Department of Health and the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and other Districts to promptly mobilize sources and forces for detecting and handling the current Covid-19- hit areas in the city, especially the Revival Ekklesia Mission in Go Vap District.The requirements above were issued by Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc last night.yesterday signed an official letter to the departments and localities to strengthen the measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.Accordingly, the Municipal People’s Committee decided to perform the social distancing order for 15 days from May 31 following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.15.In particular, the city imposed the 15-day social distancing for Go Vap District and Thanh Loc Ward of District 12 following the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 16, starting from May 31 on the principle of each family isolates itself from other families, one civil group from other civil groups, one quarter from other quarters, one ward from other wards.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong