HCMC halts reception of foreign arrivals at Tan Son Nhat airport up to June 4

As the number of Covid-19 infections has jumped up for recent days, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has decided additional suspension of spas, haircut and nail facilities, clinic and beauty salons, restaurants, tourism destinations, relic sites, museums, libraries, the activities in walking streets, night markets, parks and outdoor sport facilities gathering over ten people. The halt starts from May 28 until further notice.

Particularly, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam had just sent an urgent official letter to airports, the Southern Airport Authority, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Immigration Authority under the Ministry of Public Security about the reception suspension of foreign arrivals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.The decision accords with the directions by the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Transport and the request of the Municipal People's Committee.

