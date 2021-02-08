HCMC has 24 more positive Covid-19 cases, many areas in city under lockdowns

Director of the Department of Health in the city Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh made the announcement of 24 more Covid-19 community transmission cases at an urgent meeting with the Ministry of Health and the municipal People’s Committee.



All people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were transported to the centralized quarantine areas. The city Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) continued tracking close contacts. Any residential locations in the southern metropolis are under lockdowns.

When it comes to patients 1,979 and 20 suspected cases who are employees at Tan Son Nhat Airport, the health sector has rushed to conduct more than 7,300 employees in the airport. Test results of four more samples came out positive; therefore, the health sector decided to track back contacts of the four positive cases ( patients 2,002; 2,003; 2,004; and 2,005 ) who had been suspected cases before and contacts of patient 1,979. Initially, 251 contacts were isolated for testing. 24 of them were positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the first test.

Currently, the city health authority and administrations have imposed lockdowns on several residential locations where Covid-19 patients are residing including streets Nguyen Van Cu, Nguyen Trai, Nguyen Cu Trinh and Cong Quynh where around 2,000 dwellers are residing; residential quarter 3A in Thanh Loc Ward in District 12 and residential quarter No.4 in Trung My Tay Ward in District 12 where 130 dwellers are residing; Nam Bac eatery at 12A1 Bach Dang Street in ward 2, Tan Binh District; Cay Bang eatery at B68 Bach Dang Street in ward 2, Tan Binh District and Phuong Nam eatery at A3 Bach Dang Street in ward 2, Tan Binh District, rental areas in Pham Van Hai Street, in Nguyen Phuc Chu Street in Tan Binh District.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan