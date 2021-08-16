HCMC has 5,283 locked-down points related to Covid-19 confirmed cases

A locked-down point in HCMC

By August 16 morning, Ho Chi Minh City confirmed a total of 151,904 Covid-19 cases, including 151,507 coronavirus infections in the community, 397 imported cases.

Currently, there are 33,149 patients under the treatment in the city, including 2,122 children under 16 years old, 1,858 severe patients treated with ventilators and 15 Covid-19-positive patients with ECMO.On August 15, 2,146 patients were discharged from field hospitals, bringing the total number of infectious cases leaving hospitals from Vietnam's latest outbreak up to now to 72,873.On the same day, there were 282 deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic and there was no new Covid-19 cluster in the city. The current 28 Covid-19 hit clusters are under control.Regarding the vaccine, the city has received 4.4 million doses from the Ministry of Health and carried out vaccination campaigns for people.3,589,489 people got vaccinated in the city from July 27 to August 15.

By Thanh Son, Manh Hoa – Translated by Huyen Huong