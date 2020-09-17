HCMC has Le Van Duyet Street

As annually, the death anniversary takes place on September 16, 17 and 18 (the 29th day of the 7th lunar month and the first and second day in the 8th lunar month).



On the same day, an announcement ceremony for renaming the 947- meter Dinh Tien Hoang Street stretching from Bong Bridge to Phan Dang Luu Street as Le Van Duyet Street.



Accordingly, Le Van Duyet Mausoleum locates on the street.



Attending in the event were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Duc Hai, Deputy Chairman of the City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, etc.





Le Van Duyet was born in 1764 at Hoa Khanh Village, Kien Phong District, Dinh Tuong Province (Cai Be District in Tien Giang Province nowadays).



He was appointed twice as the viceroy of Gia Dinh in the period of 1812- 1815, 1820- 1832 with his great contributions to building, developing and protecting land of Southern Vietnam.



He passed away in Gia Dinh in 1832.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Huyen Huong