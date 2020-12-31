  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC has no sectors with negative growth

SGGP
The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City said that by the end of this year, the city got a positive economic growth, with the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) estimated at VND1.4 quadrillion, an increase of 1.39 percent over the same period. Besides, no sectors saw negative growth.
Particularly, the city's industry was estimated to increase by 0.47 percent, and the wholesale and retail trade was estimated to climb by 6.64 percent. Exports exceeded US$44 billion. Foreign investment attraction hit more than $4 billion. The whole city had 40,000 newly-established enterprises, with a total registered capital of more than VND1 quadrillion, and 8,000 enterprises resumed operation, up 21 percent over the same period.

In 2021, HCMC sets a GRDP growth target of 6 percent. At the same time, the city determined the theme "The year of building an urban administration  and improving the investment environment" for next year. Accordingly, it will continue to fulfill the dual goals set by the Government, contributing to the stabilization, recovery, and development of the economy of the city in the post-Covid-19 period, as well as welcome new investment waves from other countries.

On the other hand, the city will strengthen promotion activities for domestic enterprises to introduce their products widely, advertise brands, expand markets to improve competitiveness, and increase production and business revenue after the time it was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Ai Van – Translated by Gia Bao

Tags:

Other news

See more