HCMC hastens disbursement of public investment

Presiding the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen listened to opinions of representatives of districts administrations and state competent agencies.



According to Ms. Le Thi Quynh Mai, Director of the Department of Planning and Investment, the city has spent VND9.482 trillion (US$ 408,943,821) by June 9 accounting for 22.75 percent of the allocated capital of VND41.691 trillion.

She added that thanks to the city’s drastic solutions, the disbursement rate in first six months was higher than the same period last year ( with 12.9 percent).

Representatives of agencies and administrators that site clearance is the present biggest problem in the project progress though the city has allocated compensation for site clearance of 74 projects and resettlement with total capital of VND4,181 billion.

Mr. Tuyen said that if the finished projects but delayed account paper works have been taken into account, the city has disbursed additional VND6.101 billion. Despite efforts in running these public project, its sluggish progress didn’t meet expectation.

He complained that if accounting and cooperation between agencies are better, disbursement will be more than the above-mentioned sum.

Deputy Chairman emphasized that one Vietnam dong spent in public investment will generate 13 Vietnam dong collected from social contribution. Therefore, if the city does well, its state budget collection will reach to 92 percent or else it will be just 85 percent.

He requested the People’s Committee office to prepare report of six month valuation including causes of delayed projects to find out solution. He stressed that the city must disburse at least 50 percent, 60 percent and 80 percent of the allocated capital by June 30, July 31 and October 15 respectively.

City authorities will directly work with agencies to remove barriers to help accelerating the project. Leaders of district administrations must take heed of difficulty solutions in site clearance.

The Department of Construction will consult issuance of the decision 68. The resolution 27 which has allowed to implement pilot procedure in a bid to shrink time of site clearance, resettlement and land handover has helped local governments in removing difficulties; however, there has been no plan for this. Accordingly, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment was urged to complete before June 30. Leaders will take responsibility for slow disbursement before July 30.

By Do Tra Giang - Translated by Anh Quan