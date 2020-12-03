HCMC health authorities keeping tracing close contacts of Covid-19 patients

Director of the city Center for Disease Control Dr. Nguyen Tri Dung said right after locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases were recorded, the Center has taken 737 samples of those who’d come into close contact with the first Covid-19 patients and test result have come out negative for the novel coronavirus.



All 61 flight crew of Vietnam Airlines have been taken to Park Royal Saigon hotel and De Nhat Hotel in Tan Binh for quarantine while the two quarantine areas of Vietnam Airline have been disinfected and closed.

Dr. Dung added that three quarantine areas under the military’s management can keep 500 flight crew. Additionally, the city has been reopening quarantine wards in districts and hotels to accommodate nearly 3,000 people.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Health Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, hospital leaders have been asked to take heed of preventative measures as well as monitor all patients and visitors to medical centers.

Authorities of District 6 have temporarily imposed lockdown on some areas where Covid-19 patients and their contacts have visited over the past days.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong