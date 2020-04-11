Only Pouyuen Company can remedy remaining problems including shrinking its scale of production, ensuring distance between employees in factory, workshops, using online meeting. If the company can’t do these things, health inspectors proposed to suspend operation.



Though the company has provided 800 vehicles to pick up workers, it has not had hand sanitizers in vehicles.

Moreover, there is no hand sanitizers at its workshops and separated wash basins and workers still gather in crowds and they did not practice social distance.

Health inspectors applied the Ministry of Health’s assessment of Covid-19 risk in factories, the Taiwanese leading footwear manufacturer took up high proportion of 91 percent; accordingly, health inspectors asked employees at Pouyuen Company to wear face masks, wash hand with sanitizers regularly as well as keep a distance of 2m from other people. In addition, workers should use single-paper glasses.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong