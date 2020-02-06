HCMC health sector isolates over 1,000 Chinese workers

Director of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan yesterday said the department has requested local administrations in 24 districts and the managing board of industrial and export processing zones and the managing board of the hi-tech Park to sort out Chinese employees.



According to the request, more than 1,000 Chinese laborers who hail from Wuhan City and Hubei Province had been sent to the infirmary for quarantine. For these Chinese laborers from other provinces and foreign employees who had traveled through the virus-hit areas, enterprises allowed them to work at home, hotels and themselves quarantine them for 14 days.

Moreover, laborers were persuaded to have medical check-up to protect themselves and the community. Anyone suffering fever, cough should be sent to hospitals for testing.

Enterprise leaders should tell Chinese employees who have not come to HCMC not to come to HCMC for work. The Labor Department, the managing board of industrial and export processing zones and hi-tech park have halted labor permits for 15 Chinese employees temporarily.

Chairman of Cu Chi District People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Hoai Phu yesterday said the District has quarantined 365 Chinese laborers for prevention of the virus spread.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong