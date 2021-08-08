HCMC High Command presents 100,000 Covid-19 relief aids to needy people

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai (C) and leaders of departments, the Mitary Region 7 and the HCMC High Command at the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai highly appreciated outstanding contribution of the city’s Arm Force in the combat against Covid-19 and charity activities of the municipal Army supporting needy people and workers facing unemployment amid Covid-19 pandemic.



On behalf of the city’s leaders, Mr.Mai extended his thanks to sponsors for joining hands with the city to provide relief aid to persons affected by the pandemic.

He hoped the HCMC’s Arm Force will participated in all prevention and control activities for SARS-CoV-2 of the city that is at the moment of deciding from social distancing measures, vaccination drives, treatment, mass testing and activities caring for residents during the coronavirus outbreak.



Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.

Commander of the HCMC High Command, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam said that it is the meaningful large-scale program showing the humanity and Vietnamese tradional spirits, “The leaves protect tattered ones”.

He expressed his thanks to the Mitary Region 7's Party Committee, the HCMC Party Committee and People’s Committee, enterprises, the military staff and their families for accompanying with the city’s Arm Force in charity works and the fight against virus.



Soldiers prepare gifts for the poor people. Trucks carrying gifts are available for the departure. Commander of the HCMC High Command, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam (L) encourages soldiers before the departure.



