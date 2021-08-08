HCMC High Command receives, hands over ashes of Covid-19 victims to relatives

Representatives of the HCMC High Command complete procedures to receive ashes of Covid-19 victims at the Binh Hung Hoa Cremation Center in Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP)

Pagodas will temporarily keep and organize requiem for cremains that have not yet been received by their relatives.



All funeral services for people who die from Covid-19 will be funded by the HCMC budget.

The HCMC High Command has also delegated military units of districts and Thu Duc City to coordinate with the local authorities to bring cremated remains back home safely.









By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh