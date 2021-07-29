HCMC holds Covid-19 press conference to address current social issues

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai speak at the online press conference at the head office of the City Party' Committee.

According to Vice director of the HCMC Department of Health, Nguyen Hoai Nam, the city’s health sector is studying the combination of western medicine and traditional oriental medicine for Covid-19 treatment.

The HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute and Chairman of the municipal Oriental Medicine Association have been ordered to implement medicine studies to manufacture drugs for Covid-19 patients with mild symtomps.

The Covid-19 treatment facilities in HCMC are organized according to the model of 5-level pyramid from the local health units of districts and Thu Duc City to field hospitals for newly-infected cases, Covid-19 treatment hospital for cases with symtomps of coronavirus, Covid-19 treatment hospital for patients that have severe underlying chronic medical conditions, and Covid-19 Intensive Care Hospital for severe patients, he said.

As of present, nearly 300,000 people were vaccinated in the fifth phase of HCMC’s Covid-19 vaccination program that began on July 22. The event will run in two weeks.



Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc attend the virtual press conference at the HCMC Press Center. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding to the problem that many people could not connect with the branch No. 2’s lines of the Covid-19 support hotlines 1022, Director of the Information and Comunications of HCMC Lam Dinh Thang said that they have been overload with calls.

As of July 28, the hotlines 1022 received around 217,700 calls, including 12,100 calls that were accepted and transferred to the functional units. 120 operators are divided into four groups with 3 shifts per day.

The department plans to increase the number of opearators and volunteers as well as use the virtual call center agent called “Callbot” to receive 3,600 calls per hour, he added.

In addition, the city has increased the number of lines of the public emergency line 115 to 14 instead of 6 to receive 5,000 calls per day, and the field medical emergency service placed at Quang Trung Sofware Park to a maximum of 100 instead of 40 lines as present.

The city Department of Information and Comunications also announced the hotlines of districts and Thu Duc City that residents can call in case of an emergency.

Deputy Director of the Department of Trade and Industry of HCMC Nguyen Nguyen Phuong ensured the sufficient supply of pork and other meat products for the city due to many other providers after Vissan, the key supplier has to work at reduced levels than its capacity.

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, HCMC will establish more field hospitals to meet the continuing rise in the number of patients with Covid-19.

He noted that the city’s residents have also strictly complied with the ban on going out after 6 pm starting on July 26. The city will implement tighter Covid-19 measures to contain Covid-19.



