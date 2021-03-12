HCMC honors 129 outstanding individuals, organizations with silent contributions

Honored people and groups are typical examples of working and doing the work to the best of their abilities as well as contributing to the social community and the city’s movements, such as building new – style rural areas, protecting the environment and national security.



Awardees included the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the Department of Health and the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) that were presented the Third-class Labor Medals for outstanding achievements in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic; Viet A Corporation successfully making SARS-CoV-2 test kits; Mr. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, president of Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) who has made great contributions to the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and fight in the city.

Four organiations and five individuals received Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister for their good performance in combating the pandemic.

Among the honored individuals is Mr. Nguyen Chi Thanh, deputy head of the Police Department of Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue of HCMC. During his 20 years of service, the 40 year old man has saved the lives of 82 people and a lot of properties from fire.

Nguyen Thi Hong Hue, the owner of Khai Phuong restaurant and founder of a charity fund titled Ban Tay Am (The warm hands), has offered free meals to poor elderly, children and laborers; presented scholarships to disadvantaged students; built bridges and community wells; handed over production tools and equipment to the poor; made more than 3,000 pots of Thit Kho (Caramelized pork and eggs) and Banh Tet (Cylindrical Sticky Rice Cake) for the needy who could not go home to celebrate Tet with their families in the lunar New Year.

Farmer Nguyen Chi Cuong, 67 of Binh Chanh District has spent many years sailing his boat to collect waste from canals to keep his residential area clean, green and litter free.

Vietnamese Heroic Mother Ngo Thi Quyt, 96, is the oldest person who was honored in the ceremony. Ms. Ngo Thi Quyt has spent 30 years sewing charity blankets together with members of the Club of Vietnamese traditional mothers of Go Vap District’s Ward 5.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong expressed his sincere appreciation to prominent individuals and orginizations and praised their good works and significant contribution to the community.

He hoped they will continue spreading good values in society and pioneering in improving life quality in HCMC as well as inspiring others to do good things.

This is the fourth time that the event is organized with a total number of 109 organizations and 368 individuals who have been praised since its launch.

Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, L) and Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) offer flowers to awardees. Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Hue speaks at the event. Mr. Ho Chi Cuong (C) Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Van Nen presents Certificate of Merit to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Ngo Thi Quyt. Outstanding people join in an exchange at the ceremony.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh