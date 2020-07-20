HCMC honors 212 outstanding laborers

In the event, Vice President of HCMC Federation of Labor Kieu Ngoc Vu reported that in the last 5 years, labor unions in all work organizations have enthusiastically participated in the campaign to display patriotism via working among employees.

Closely observing political goals set by the municipal authorities and Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, with the motto ‘Study and follow the moral example of President Ho Chi Minh’, these unions have been able to promote both innovation and determination in the urban workforce.

Many contests regarding excellent and innovative working, fulfilling both professional tasks and housework, outstanding blue-collar workers, workplace health and safety, were held.

Statistics reveal that these contests welcomed over 19,521 topics and research projects, 65,198 technological upgrading ideas to bring a profit of VND1,048 billion (US$45,000). More than 135,550 workers upgraded their level. Local labor unions honored over 7,000 outstanding organizations and 16,000 individuals.

Vice President of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Phan Van Anh commented that HCMC has been the leaders in many years as to innovation and self-motivation. HCMC Federation of Labor has always been the pioneer in many movements and become the national model in patriotism campaigns.

Noticeably, several contests held by this organization have proved their practicality in fulfilling the goals introduced by the municipal authorities as well as businesses, thereby being able to attract the participation of the vast majority of laborers here. Many outstanding figures have been identified and honored.

Vice President Anh suggested that in order to upgrade the quality of these contests, labor unions in HCMC should renovate the content and competition methods, more closely focus on improvements in income, working conditions, and level upgrading.

He added that excellent working models should be multiplied effectively so that feasible ideas can be immediately applied in the working process, hopefully increasing product quality and competitiveness of businesses as well as worker salary. Worker rights should not be neglected in these contests.

Head of HCMC Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Huu Hiep stated that in the last 5 years, campaigns among laborers in the city have greatly contributed to the general development of HCMC. Observing the motto ‘Study and follow the moral example of President Ho Chi Minh’, six working criteria were identified, namely Honesty – Responsibility – Activeness – Cooperation – Sharing – Saving. They are the foundation for the success of many scientific research projects and technology upgrading ideas.

Showing his high appreciation towards outstanding laborers in HCMC, he hoped that these people can maintain their leading role in promoting the above criteria, turning HCMC into a smart city with high living standards and affection.

In this ceremony, 51 great organizations and 161 excellent individuals were honored for fulfilling their goals exceptionally in 5 continuous years. They have been selected by 53 high-leveled labor unions and over 100 local ones sited in HCMC.

A list of delegation, including 4 organizations and 15 individuals, to participate in the upcoming 10th National Festival for Laborers was presented in the ceremony.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Vien Hong