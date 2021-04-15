HCMC honors contribution of overseas Vietnamese

Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (2nd, R) and overseas Vietnamese at the meeting in 2020

The list includes 17 overseas Vietnamese individuals and 33 organizations who have outstanding achievements in supporting business and investment activities, scientific and medical research, educational and training cooperation, charity activities of Vietnamese citizens in the 2018-2020 period.



Among those are Dr. Vu Minh Khuong, Associate Professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy; Ph.D Nguyen Duc Thai, teacher at the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy, living in the US; Dr. Nguyen Huu Le, chairman of TMA Solutions Vietnam; Bui Van Tuan (Steve Bui), Chairman of Delta E&C Japan; Professor Vo Van Toi who is teaching at Vietnam National Univeristy-HCMC; Dr. Nguyen Dinh Uyen who used to work in the US Aerospace Agency (NASA) and is teaching at Vietnam National Univeristy-HCMC; Ms. Vietnamese American Le Thi My Chau who has granted thousands of Vo Ta Han Scholarships to disadvantaged students of Long Hau Primary School in Long An Province’s Can Giuoc District.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh