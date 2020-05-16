HCMC hosts ceremony celebrating President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan made a review of the revolutionary career and great contribution of President Ho Chi Minh as well as his thoughts and dedication to the nation.



He pledged to the late President that the entire Party and people of HCMC will make every effort to turn the city to become a leading center of economy, culture, education and technology in the country and southern key economic zone as well as promote its function as a bridge to increase international integration and exchange.

Attending at the event were leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, including Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, the committee's Standing Deputy Secretary Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau, head of HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of HCMC Commission of Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep.

On this occasion, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan honored 380 individuals and organization who had good performances in the movement “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and lifestyle”.

Honored people from various sectors, consisting of Party and State officials, military personnel, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, health workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, students with local and international awards made outstanding contributions to the city and brought glory to the country and HCMC particularly, said the Ho Chi Minh City Party chief.



By Staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh