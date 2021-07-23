HCMC: Identification certificates for priority green lane not mandatory

The Department of Transport of HCMC since July 22 have not required vehicles to present Identification certificates for priority green lane to ensure uninterrupted transport of essential goods. (Photo: SGGP)

The decision is applied for vehicles carrying perishable commodities, such as agricultural products, fresh meat, frozen food; essential items, raw materials used in the production process that enter, exit and transit in HCMC.



Means of transport going through the localities that are under social distancing measures must present their itineraries for receiving Identification certificates for dedicated lanes from the HCMC Department of Transport at the site http://luongxanh.drvn.gov.vn.

Transport operators must send their lists of vechicles carrying essential items and materials used in production or manufacturing of goods travelling across HCMC during social distancing period to the department for granting the identification certificate. Accordingly, light trucks will be allowed to enter the city for 24 hours while heavy trucks' travelling time is from 8 am to 4 pm.

Identification certificates for priority green lane that are valid until July 23 will be automatically extended from now unitl August 1.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh