HCMC implements anti-plastic waste program

Under the program, most of supermarkets, commercial centers, convenience stores, and book stores must use environmentally-friendly bags to replace non-biodegradable plastic bags from now to December 31, 2020.

Moreover, traders in traditional markets must reduce non-biodegradable plastic bags .



The city Tax Department, the city Vietnam Customs, the Department of Environment and Natural resources, , the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Finance will be responsible for publicizing the results of the program.

Local administrations were asked to work with unions and state related agencies on waste collection spots and exchange of plastic items for gifts.





By Ai Van - Translated by Dan Thuy