HCMC imposes tough penalty on illegally-operated ferries

Under the direction of the city People’s Committee, the Department of Transport was asked to continue enhance supervision of illegally-operated ferries for passengers’ safety.



Alongside, communication campaign should be increased to make ferry owners and ferry driver s understand the regulations relating to ferry operation and safety.

Simultaneously, the Department should liaise with the traffic safety steering board and people’s committee in district and other related agencies to pay visits to ferry monthly or periodically to check the implementation of safety regulations.

On the other hand, suspension will be imposed on illegally-operated ferries which have violated the safety regulations many times.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan