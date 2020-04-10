HCMC in good control of COVID-19

HCMC has recorded 54 infection cases, of whom 37 fully recovered. The southern hub notably found no new cases of Covid-19 infections for 6 consecutive days since April 1.



The southern hub has monitored nearly 12,000 citizens in isolated facilities, 11,400 of whom completed 14-day isolation period.

The municipal authorities have also managed Buddha Bar in District 2 that is described as the biggest COVID-19 cluster in the city.

So far, the city has received 4,211 cases, including 4,171 cases testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

The city government has delegated departments of Health, Transport, Construction and Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to inspect businesses having more than 3,000 employees; the People’s Committees of districts throughout the city to scrutinize enterprises having from 1,000-3,000 laborers.

HCMC set up 62 round-the-clock posts and stations for COVID-19 prevention and control that have checked 81,000 vehicles and nearly 11,000 people going in and out the city everyday.

Although controlling situation of the disease, HCMC has not abandoned its role in the fight against COVID-19 as well as strictly implemented the Decree No.16 on preventing the spread of the virus in the community signed by the PM, Vice chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem stressed.

Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem speaks at the online conference (Photo: SGGP)

