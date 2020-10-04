HCMC inaugurates road section of To Ky Street

The project, comprising 2.4 kilometers of the road which is 25 meters wide, involves expanding the current road section that has two lanes into a wider with four lanes.



The project is to be executed in 3 years at a total capital of VND421 billion (US$17.5 million).

This is one of the key traffic projects with an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Vo Van Hoan said that the coming into operation of the 2.4km-long section of To Ky street will make local people’s travel more convenient and reduce flooding on the road.

From August until now, the HCM City’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment completed 6 projects, including the construction of embankment preventing landslide along the left of Sai Gon River in Thao Dien Ward of District 2; dredging project of La-Tac Tay Den canal; construction of embankment preventing landslide along Ong Lon canal; An Suong Tunnel; upgrading a section of Tran Van Giau road and Ho Chi Minh City Water Environment Improvement Project, Stage 2.







By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh