HCMC interested in improving investment environment for foreign investors

At the meeting, the city leader expressed his pleasure at the strategic relationship development between Vietnam and India.HCMC is a place attracting more attentions from foreign investors including India with projects of up to US$74 million. As this reason, the city is committed to always improving the investment environment to call on more and more foreign investors, especially Indian ones.Chairman Phong believed that in the new situation, Mr. Madan Mohan would continue to push up diversified cooperation between two nations, especially calling on investors in the fields of information technology (IT), mechanical engineering, transport infrastructure, etc.In the context that the Covid-19 pandemic has been under control and flights linking Vietnam and India will be resumed, the city is likely to create favorable conditions for investors in cooperation and connectivity.Mr. Madan Mohan Sethi thanked the city leaders for their warm welcome as well as supports in many aspects. Since taking office in July 2020, he has held 13 online conferences to connect Indian and Vietnamese businesses as well as human resources training programs for the health and education sectors.On the same day, Chairman Phong also met Consul General of the Russian Federation to Ho Chi Minh City Aleksei Vladimirovich Popov, who came to say goodbye before ending his tenure.At the meeting, Mr. Phong happily said that in recent years, the cooperation relationship between the two countries has been uninterrupted in many fields. 2020 marked the year of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.Mr. Aleksei Vladimirovich Popov thanked the city leaders for their support during his working term, especially assistance of the Vietnamese authorities, including Ho Chi Minh City in bringing Russian citizens back home during the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020.On this occasion, Chairman Phong presented Ho Chi Minh City Badge to Mr. Aleksei Vladimirovich Popov.

By Viet Le, Minh Thu- Translated by Huyen Huong