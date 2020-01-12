HCMC inundated with Tet products

Wholesale markets in HCMC have seen a abundance of goods prepared for the upcoming Tet holidays.

Flowers in a wholesale market

Measures for ensuring food safety for all people during the festive period have been taken strictly to protect consumers' health.
HCMC inundated with Tet products ảnh 1 Making offerings of fruits is an indispensable Tet offering to ancestors.
HCMC inundated with Tet products ảnh 2 Fish and shrimp are chosen by many consumers because the price of pork has been increasing rapidly.
HCMC inundated with Tet products ảnh 3 Watermelon
HCMC inundated with Tet products ảnh 4 Wholesalers are interested in pickled leeks, the traditional dish for Tet holiday in Vietnam.
HCMC inundated with Tet products ảnh 5 Products for Tet are distributed through municipal markets.
HCMC inundated with Tet products ảnh 6 Food hygiene inspection
HCMC inundated with Tet products ảnh 7 Confectionery products are served for the Tet.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

