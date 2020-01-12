HCMC inundated with Tet products

Measures for ensuring food safety for all people during the festive period have been taken strictly to protect consumers' health.

Making offerings of fruits is an indispensable Tet offering to ancestors.

Fish and shrimp are chosen by many consumers because the price of pork has been increasing rapidly.

Watermelon

Wholesalers are interested in pickled leeks, the traditional dish for Tet holiday in Vietnam.

Products for Tet are distributed through municipal markets.

Food hygiene inspection