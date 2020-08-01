HCMC isolates two Chinese illegal entrants with fever symptom

At midnight of July 30, the police officers of Ward 7, District 5 found out and arrested two people with Chinese nationality who could not showcase their passports.



The two people are Jiang Li Jin (25 years old) and Shi Jia Xing (29 years old) from Jiangsu Province of China.

In the investigation process, they admitted to illegally enter Vietnam.



Due to one of them with a fever symptom of up to 37.5 degrees Celsius and runny nose, they were sent to isolation area of District 5 at 314 Tran Phu Street, Ward 8.



The District 5 Health Center disinfected the Police Office of Ward 7, District 5.



In the recent days, Ho Chi Minh City has constantly discovered and quarantined many cases of Chinese illegal immigrants.



By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong