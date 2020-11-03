HCMC issues action plan for financial strategies with vision to 2030

The national financial strategies aims to facilitate residents and enterprises’ access and use of financial products and services with safety and reasonable spending.



According to the action plan of the national financial strategies , the city strives that half of small and medium business establishments in the city have credit balance of 7 percent in credit organizations by 202. Credit balance will be for agriculture growth and rural district development.

Moreover, at least 70 percent of adults can access to history of credit in state banks’ credit system.

Additionally, at least 80 percent of adults have accounts in commercial banks or legal credit organizations and all city dwellers must have bank accounts by 2030. At least 25 percent-30 percent of adults open a savings accounts in credit organizations.

Cashless transaction will increase by 20 percent – 25 percent annually.

The city also targets to develop legal suppliers, distributors of financial services to help those who have not use the services.

Last but not least, the city will intensify digital applications and innovations in design and distributions of special products in a simple way to suit with residents and enterprises’ spending especially small and medium ones, residents in rural districts and outlying districts and low-income employees and disadvantaged people.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan