HCMC issues traffic scheme from April 23

Accordingly, regarding road transport, taxi, under-nine-seat vehicles operating via application will re-operate.The Municipal Department of Transport is expected to announce re-operation of subsidized bus routes after May 3. Non-subsidized buses and intercity buses will be resumed under the exploitation scheme unified by the Ho Chi Minh City Management and Operation Center for Public Transport and the Department of Transport of nearby provinces.Regarding intercity transportation operation, the fixed-route vehicles will be allowed to operate maximum 30 percent of the total number of vehicles of the businesses, providing transport services for the provinces and cities belonging to group with risk of the pandemic, and maximum 50 percent for provinces and cities with low risk of the pandemic.Business vehicles, excluding the under-nine-seat car operating via application and tour vehicles will re-operate maximum 30 percent of the total number of vehicles of the businesses, providing intercity transport services to the provinces and cities with risk of the pandemic, and maximum 50 percent to provinces and cities with low risk of the pandemic.Regarding water-way transport activities, Cat Lai ferry will be re-operated normally, excluding over eight-ton trucks; Binh Khanh ferry will be re-exploited; meanwhile, suspension of water buses on Route No 1 will continue until May 3; the intercity water-way will be operated maximum one turn per route a day; passenger transport services through river and within the city will be also exploited normally after May 3.All businesses providing transport services, vehicles and people participating in traffic must ensure safety in accordance with the safety evaluation criteria on transport activities for the Covid-19 prevention issued by the city, as well as strictly comply with the regulations of the Ministry of Transport in Official Letter No. 3863 dated April 22 of 2020 on direction of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control on transport vehicles and the regulations of the health sector.The passenger transport business units are required to send a list of operated vehicles to the City Department of Transport for inspection and supervision; inter-city bus stations must build and unify the implementation plan of fixed- route transport businesses; the City Inland Waterway Port Authority, the Director of Center for Waterway Management will provide information of operating cross-river passenger wharves and inland wharves serving passenger transport in the city to people.At the same time, the HCMC Department of Transport assigned the Director of Public Transport Management Center to coordinate with the relevant units about publishing the running chart on each specific route.Besides, the Inspectorate of the Department of Transport must proactively coordinate with functional forces to inspect the implementation of this notification.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong