HCMC, Japan see much potentials for cooperation

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Yamada Takio. (Photo: SGGP)

At the reception, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong gave a brief review of socio-economic development of HCMC.



He said that the municipal government plans to implement three large-scale projects, including building HCMC into a smart city, turning the city a regional and international financial hub and the construction of the highly interactive and innovative urban area to the East HCMC.

Japan ranks fifth among the countries and territories investing in HCMC with a total investment of more than US$4.5 billion. HCMC has established friendship and cooperation relations with 7 localities of Japan in fields of high-tech agriculture, energy industry and others, he added.

The municipal authorities have committed to create favorable conditions and maintain a safe environment for foreign investors, including Japanese investors.

The city’s leader suggested Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio to organize an online conference of the market expansion with the participation of Vietnamese and Japanese businesses.

He also hoped that the HCMC and Japan will strengthen cooperation Japanese language teachers.

For his part, Mr. Yamada Takio stressed that Vietnam is among the most attractive investment destinations in ASEAN. In which, HCMC has many potentials for cooperation and collaboration.

Japan is ready to support Vietnam in developing projects of infrastructure, environment, and education; as well as enhance cultural exchange.

Regarding to the 7th Japan – Vietnam Festival which is scheduled to be held on April 17 -18 at the September 23 Park in HCMC’s District 1, he said that it is chance for the two sides to tighten the relationship and promote cultural exchange activities.

The event offers a wide series of cultural and sports activities with the participation of artists from the both countries, and a trade fair featuring display booths showcasing Vietnamese and Japanese products and cuisine.





By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh