HCMC keens on boosting cooperation with localities of Laos, Hungary

At the working session with the Laotian delegation, the HCMC mayor highly appreciated the traditional friendship, special solidarity and the comprehensive cooperation in various fields between the two counties which is still going on. Vietnam is the third-largest foreign investor in Laos, contributing to the bilateral economic and trading development.



He hoped that the recent talks between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith in Hanoi will help HCMC connect cooperation relations with Laos’ localities after the Covid-19 pandemic is brought under control.

The municipal authorities will kick off several cooperation projects with Laos, such as improving the quality of beef cattle herds in Vientiane, organizing a trade and tourism fair. Additionally, the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs plans cooperation programs with Laotian localities in the 2021-2025 period, especially the twinned localities with HCMC, Vientiane capital and Champasak province, he said.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong hoped that newly-appointed ambassador will continue to strengthen solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

On his part, newly appointed Ambassador of Laos Sengphet Houngboungnuang expressed his joy about the two countries’ achievements in monitoring and controlling the Covid-19 pandemic. He informed that Laos and Vietnam will continue to carry out the programs of the Laos-Vietnam Inter-governmental Committee, including the cooperation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the reopening of border gates and flights between the two sides.

At the meeting with outgoing Hungarian Consul General in HCMC Baloghdi Tibor, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong expressed his regret at activities marking the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Hungary (February 3) that were cancelled due to coronavirus fears. He hoped that events will be organized in the second half of the year.

He honored outstanding contribution of the outgoing Hungarian Consul General in boosting HCMC-Hungary relations in trade, education, investment and the connection of businesses of the two sides.

The municipal chairman hoped both HCMC and Hungary will continue further development of education, health, wastewater treatment and culture.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh