  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC keens on fostering cooperation with Japan

SGGP
Along with emerging investment trends in ASEAN countries, including Vietnam, HCMC is expected to be an attractive destination for Japanese investors, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong at a reception for new Japanese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, Watanabe Nobuhiro on September 7.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and Japanese Consul General Watanabe Nobuhiro

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and Japanese Consul General Watanabe Nobuhiro

Japan is now one of the leading countries with the largest foreign investment in HCMC. The local authorities will create advantages for Japanese investors and improve investment environment in coming time. The success of investor is the municipal government’s goal, the city’s leader stressed.
HCMC has established friendship and cooperation relations with 7 localities of Japan in fields of high-tech agriculture, energy industry and others, he added.
Mentioning the metro line No. 1 linking Ben Thanh in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, the official ensured good working conditions for Japanese experts. He believed head of the Japanese Consulate in HCMC will play a role as a bridge in strengthening economic relationship between Vietnam and Japan.
For his part, Japanese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Watanabe Nobuhiro believed the relationship of  the two countries will be developed even further. He hoped the city will continue to support activities of cultural exchanges and investment cooperation, including the construction progress of   Metro Line 1 Project, roundtable meeting between HCMC authorities and Japanese businesses and Japan – Vietnam Festival .

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more