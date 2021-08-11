HCMC keeps its goals of socio-economic development despite pandemic

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong (C) attends at the online conference in the head office of the HCMC People's Committee. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong at the first meeting of the 15th Government for the 2021 – 2026 tenure on the implementation of 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution and the 15th National Assembly’s Resolution on socio-economic development for 2021 – 2026. The meeting was held virtually nationwide on August 11.



Attending the online conference in the head office of the HCMC Party Committee were Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Secretary of the City’s Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC's Party Committee, Phan Van Mai.

In the 2016-2020 period, HCMC maintained leading economic position. The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased by 6.41 percent, contributed 22 percent to the national economic proportion.

The city has focused on implementing three breakthrough programs and one key program with 51 programs and component projects.

Since the end of April, the fourth wave of Covid-19 outbreak has hit the economy hard, but HCMC has taken decisive steps to keep its goals of socio-economic development, especially drastically strengthen measures to prevent Covid-19 amidst the complicated developments of the pandemic and strictly control social distancing.

In addition, the city has carried out measures, such as protecting and expanding the green zones in high-risk areas; simultaneous testing; caring for Covid-19 patients; reducing mortality of serious patients; ensuring the delivery of Covid-19 support package, the sufficient supply of labor and essential goods; implementing mass vaccination campaigns. The city's authorities will make all efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic prior to September 15, he stressed.

Additionally, the municipal authorities has also solved issues affecting the city’s development and urban infrastructure problems, sped up infrastructure development projects to reduce flooding, traffic congestion and environmental pollution.

The southern hub will continue to develop digital economy, digital society and digital government, and sets to achieve a GRDP growth rate of 25 percent by 2025 and 40 percent by 2030.

By Thu Huong – Transslated by Kim Khanh